UN reaffirms commitment to work with people with disabilities to build a sustainable, inclusive future

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2019) UN Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to work with people with disabilities to build a sustainable, inclusive and transformative future in which everyone, including women, men, girls and boys with disabilities, can realise their potential.

In his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, IDPD, on 3rd December 2019, António Guterres said: ''When we secure the rights of people with disabilities, we move closer to achieving the central promise of the 2030 Agenda – to leave no one behind.'' ''While we still have much to do, we have seen important progress in building an inclusive world for all.'' ''Almost all United Nations Member States have ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and I urge those who have not yet done so to ratify it without delay.

He said the UN launched in June the United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy, to raise our standards and performance on disability inclusion, across all areas of our work and around the world.

And for the first time, he noted, the Security Council adopted its first-ever resolution dedicated on the protection of persons with disabilities in armed conflict.

''We are determined to lead by example,'' he concluded.

Since 1992, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities has been annually observed on 3rd December around the world. The theme for the 2019 IDPD is ‘Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda’.

The theme focuses on the empowerment and the leadership of persons with disabilities to take action on the inclusive 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which pledges to ‘leave no one behind’, recognising disability as a cross‐cutting issue, to be considered in the implementation of its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.