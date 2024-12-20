UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN presence, activities in Palestine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The UN General Assembly approved on Thursday a resolution requesting an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organisations and third States in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The resolution was backed by 137 countries, with 12 voting against and 22 abstaining.

In its resolution, the General Assembly expressed "grave concern about the dire humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" and "calls upon Israel to uphold and comply with its obligations not to impede the Palestinian people from exercising its right to self-determination".

The General Assembly highlighted the significance of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, in delivering vital assistance to Palestinians.

The General Assembly's resolution on this matter follows the Knesset's approval of two laws: one banning UNRWA's activities within Israel, impacting areas under its jurisdiction, and another prohibiting Israeli authorities from engaging with the agency.

