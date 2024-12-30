Open Menu

UN Secretary-General Calls For 2025 To Mark New Beginning

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 07:15 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, pledged that the United Nations would stand by all those working to create a more peaceful, equitable, stable, and healthy future for all.

He emphasised that 2025 could be a year of a new beginning, one where the world does not remain fragmented, but united as a global community.

In an official message addressed to the international community today, Monday, marking the end of the current year and the arrival of the new one, Guterres noted that hope for 2024 had been scarce, particularly due to ongoing wars causing immense pain, suffering, and waves of displacement. These conflicts have fostered inequality and divisions that fuel tension and deepen mistrust.

He pointed out that the highest annual temperature records in the last decade, including in 2024, had been registered, calling on countries to work towards placing the world on a safer path by reducing emissions and supporting the transition towards a sustainable future.

Guterres also highlighted the role of activists, humanitarian champions, and youth, who are raising their voices to make progress, overcome immense obstacles, and provide support to the most vulnerable, especially in developing countries struggling to achieve financial justice and climate equity.

He referred to the Future Charter adopted by world leaders last September as a renewed push for peacebuilding through disarmament and non-proliferation, reforming the global financial system, providing more opportunities for women and youth, and building safety barriers. He stressed that technologies should prioritise people over profit, rights over unchecked algorithms, and uphold the values and principles enshrined in human rights, international law, and the UN Charter.

