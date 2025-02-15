UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri International Airport

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the attack on a UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri International Airport, Beirut, on 14 February, in which several peacekeepers were injured by a group of protestors on the main road to the airport. A UNIFIL vehicle was also set ablaze.

In a statement issued by the UN spokesperson, he said, “Such attacks are absolutely unacceptable. The perpetrators must be held accountable. The safety and security of UN personnel and property must be respected at all times. Attacks against peacekeepers are in breach of international law, including international humanitarian law as applicable, and may constitute war crimes.”

"Our Blue Helmets are continuing to work in Lebanon to support the parties to uphold their obligations under Security Council resolution 1701 (2006).

“Pursuant to resolution 1701 (2006), UNIFIL must be allowed unrestricted freedom of movement throughout Lebanon in the implementation of its mandated activities,” he added.

The Secretary-General again urged the parties to uphold their obligations and work towards the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and its ultimate goal, a permanent ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel.

In a statement, UNIFIL announced that its convoy taking peacekeepers to Beirut airport was violently attacked, and a vehicle was set on fire. UNIFIL’s outgoing Deputy Force Commander, who was returning home after ending his mission, was injured.

"We are shocked by this outrageous attack on peacekeepers who have been serving to restore security and stability to south Lebanon during a difficult time.

"Attacks on peacekeepers are flagrant violations of international law and may amount to war crimes. We demand a full and immediate investigation by Lebanese authorities and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice.

“Peacekeepers continue to work to restore security and stability in south Lebanon in accordance with our mandate under Security Council resolution 1701,” read the statement.

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert called the incident unacceptable and expressed her commitment to working with the Lebanese government and relevant parties to maintain stability and achieve justice.

"Such an act of violence threatens the safety of United Nations staff who work tirelessly to maintain stability in Lebanon, sometimes at great personal risk," she wrote on X.