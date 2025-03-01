UN Secretary-General Congratulates Muslims On Advent Of Ramadan
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 02:49 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) NEW YORK, 1st March, 2025 (WAM) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres sent his warmest wishes as Muslims around the world begin observing the Holy Month of Ramadan.
‘’Ramadan embodies the values of compassion, empathy and generosity.
It is an opportunity to reconnect with family and community.
A chance to remember those less fortunate. To all those who will spend this sacred time amid displacement and violence, I wish to express a special message of support,'' he said a message of congratulations to Muslims around the world.
‘’In this Holy Month, let us all be uplifted by these values and embrace our common humanity to build a more just and peaceful world for all.''
