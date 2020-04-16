UN Secretary-General Expresses Gratitude For Saudi Aid To Yemen
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:15 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has received a telephone call from Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Guterres expressed his "deep gratitude for the Kingdom's announcement of providing US$500 million in humanitarian support to Yemen."
The UN Secretary-General also praised the Kingdom's efforts in leading the G20, and the country's initiatives undertaken as part of global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency added.
"For his part, the Saudi Crown Prince reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to improving the security and stability of the Yemeni people and of the region," SPA concluded.