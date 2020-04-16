UN Secretary-General expresses gratitude for Saudi aid to Yemen

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has received a telephone call from Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Guterres expressed his "deep gratitude for the Kingdom's announcement of providing US$500 million in humanitarian support to Yemen."

The UN Secretary-General also praised the Kingdom's efforts in leading the G20, and the country's initiatives undertaken as part of global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency added.

"For his part, the Saudi Crown Prince reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to improving the security and stability of the Yemeni people and of the region," SPA concluded.