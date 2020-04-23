UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary-General Extends His Warmest Wishes As Millions Of Muslims Around The World Will Begin Observing Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:00 PM

UN Secretary-General extends his warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world will begin observing Ramadan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, extends his warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world begin observing the holy month of Ramadan.

''This will, of course, be a very different Ramadan. Many community activities will naturally be affected by measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many people in conflict zones will once again be tragically marking this month with war and insecurity all around,'' said Guterres in a message of congratulations on the occasion of Ramadan 2020.

''I recently called for an immediate global ceasefire to focus on our common enemy the virus.

I repeat that appeal today, recalling the words of the Holy Quran "and if they incline to peace, then incline to it".

Ramadan, he added, is also about supporting the most vulnerable. ''I thank governments and people throughout the Muslim world who live by their faith, supporting those fleeing conflict in the best Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity a remarkable lesson in this world where so many doors have been closed to those in need of protection, even before COVID-19.

''Once again, my best wishes to all for mercy, solidarity and compassion in these trying times, '' the UN chief concluded.

Related Topics

World United Nations 2020 Muslim All Best Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

1 hour ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

1 hour ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

2 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

2 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.