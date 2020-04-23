UN Secretary-General extends his warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world will begin observing Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, extends his warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world begin observing the holy month of Ramadan.

''This will, of course, be a very different Ramadan. Many community activities will naturally be affected by measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many people in conflict zones will once again be tragically marking this month with war and insecurity all around,'' said Guterres in a message of congratulations on the occasion of Ramadan 2020.

''I recently called for an immediate global ceasefire to focus on our common enemy the virus.

I repeat that appeal today, recalling the words of the Holy Quran "and if they incline to peace, then incline to it".

Ramadan, he added, is also about supporting the most vulnerable. ''I thank governments and people throughout the Muslim world who live by their faith, supporting those fleeing conflict in the best Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity a remarkable lesson in this world where so many doors have been closed to those in need of protection, even before COVID-19.

''Once again, my best wishes to all for mercy, solidarity and compassion in these trying times, '' the UN chief concluded.