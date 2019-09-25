UN Secretary-General: Human Fraternity Document is a moving testament for mutual respect

Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, has said that the Human Fraternity Document signed earlier this year by Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, is a moving testament for mutual respect

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, has said that the Human Fraternity Document signed earlier this year by Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, is a moving testament for mutual respect.

In his remarks to the Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom Event, in New York, in the presence of the US President Donald Trump, the UN Secretary-General said, "There is richness and strength in diversity; it is never a threat. Profiting from that diversity requires a strong investment in social cohesion policies."

"We must reject those who falsely and maliciously invoke religion to build misconceptions, to fuel division, to spread fear and hatred. We must be vigilant about attempts to instrumentalise religion and identity to restrict the full enjoyment of rights by others, and to perpetuate or justify inequalities," Guterres noted in his remarks.

He added, "The United Nations is stepping up action through two new initiatives that I have launched in recent weeks. First, through a strategy on hate speech to coordinate efforts across the United Nations system, addressing the root causes and making our response more effective against hate speech.

"Second, an action plan for the United Nations to be fully engaged in efforts to support and safeguard religious sites and ensure the safety of houses of worship."

He expressed appreciation for the US President for hosting the event, adding that it reflects his keenness to reinforce international cooperation in order to guarantee religious freedom in all parts of the world.

The event aims to support religious freedom, combat various forms of persecution, address attacks on places of worship, and ensure respect for the cultural and religious heritage of states.