UN Secretary-General, Mohammed Al Gergawi discuss cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, UN, and Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, discussed their cooperation in strengthening the UN’s efforts to support government modernisation and global development.

During their meeting, they also affirmed the partnership between the UAE and the UN in supporting governments, by enabling them to benefit from the successful experiences of the UAE Government. They also discussed the means of enhancing their partnership for the World Government Summit Expo 2020, which will coincide with the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Guterres highlighted the importance of the partnership between the UAE and the UN while valuing the country’s efforts to help improve government performance around the world, as well as the efforts of the "Secretary-General's High-level Panel on Digital Cooperation," which includes the membership of Al Gergawi, and the outcomes of the "Age of Digital Interdependence Report."

During the meeting, the UAE Government and the UN Development Programme, UNDP, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, in the area of preparing governments for future challenges, as part of a new phase of cooperation between the UAE and UN.

The agreement was signed by Al Gergawi and Achim Steiner, Administrator of the UNDP, with the attendance of Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of his brother, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the monitoring of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is keen to promote international cooperation to achieve its development goals and confront global challenges, which will create a better and sustainable future for its people," Al Gergawi said.

"The UAE has leading government administration models that can be exported to all countries, and its leadership aims to make it a capital of modern administrative thinking and a centre of best practices in future government administration," he added.

Its cooperation with the UN and other relevant bodies affirms its commitment to sharing its successful government experiences and expertise, he further added while pointing out that the UAE is ready to share its knowledge with African countries.

The MoU aims to develop a joint programme for building government capabilities in the African continent, and focusses on promoting cooperation in the area of governance and helping countries to achieve sustainable development.

The partnership between the UAE and the UNDP aims to realise the 16th target of the Sustainable Development Goals, by ensuring the future of governments and holding specialist discussions and events, as part of the "High-Level Political Forum on Governance 2019" and the "Sustainable Development Goals Summit" that will be held in September.