UN Secretary General receives Abdullah bin Zayed

NEW YORK,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly, UNGA, in New York, Guterres discussed with Sheikh Abdullah ways to enhance joint cooperation between the UAE and UN's various agencies and programmes.

Also reviewed were a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and topics on the UNGA' agenda.

Guterres was apprised about the UAE's efforts and initiatives in the fields of artificial intelligence, AI, and happiness. The UAE has dedicated ministries for both AI and happiness.

The meeting touched on UAE's preparations to host Expo 2020 Dubai and the World Government Summit-Expo, which will be held during the major global event.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with the UN and support its various programmes.

He also expressed eagerness to step up joint efforts with the UN in order to serve common cause and to address the challenges faced in various regions of the world.

He also renewed UAE's commitment to supporting the UN Secretary General's initiatives, which coincide with the UN 75th anniversary next year.

The UN Secretary General welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation to the 74th UNGA and re-affirmed the growing cooperation between the two sides and their mutual interest to sustain it.

He also praised the support given by the UAE to the UN's programmes, particularly in humanitarian, relief and development domains.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.