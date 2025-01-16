UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) NEW YORK, 15th January, 2025 (WAM) – The UN Secretary General António Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a deal to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza.

“I commend the mediators — Egypt, Qatar, and the United States of America — for their dedicated efforts in brokering this deal.

Their unwavering commitment to finding a diplomatic solution has been critical in achieving this breakthrough. I call on all relevant parties to uphold their commitments and ensure that this deal is fully implemented," he said in a statement.

"From the outset of the violence, I have called for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," he added.