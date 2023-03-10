UN Security Council adopts historic resolution placing time limit on Sudan sanctions regime measures

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) The United Nations Security Council adopted a historic resolution on 8th March that places a time limit – known as a “sunset clause” – on the Council’s Sudan sanctions regime measures, which have been in place since 2004.

The purpose of including a “sunset clause”, is to change the “format” of the sanctions regime from open-ended, which resulted in no adjustments or review of the sanctions measures in almost two decades, to a “time-bound” format that requires the Council to review sanctions measures in September 2024 – making it the first time in almost 18 years. This proposal was introduced jointly by the Council’s three African members and the United Arab Emirates and in close coordination with Sudan.

Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, speaking on behalf of the UAE, Gabon, Ghana, and Mozambique, said, “The A3 and the UAE voted in favour of this text. The adoption of a sunset clause that changes the sanctions regime, from open-ended to time-bound, is an important development as we chart a pathway for the lifting of sanctions.”

The statement expressed the A3 and the UAE’s appreciation to Council members that supported and engaged on the A3 and the UAE’s initiative for a sunset clause. It also reaffirmed the A3 and UAE position advocating for the full lifting of the sanctions on Darfur, as sanctions are not intended to last forever.