UN Security Council Condemns Attack On Kabul Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned the horrific attack on a hospital in Kabul, which killed and wounded dozens of people, including women and children.

The Council members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Afghanistan, wishing a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

They also underlined the call of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire in the light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, said the statement.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

