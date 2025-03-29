UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) Members of the United Nations Security Council have condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack by Islamic State in the Greater Sahara in Kokorou town, Niger, which resulted in the deaths of at least 44 civilians and 13 severely injured.

In a statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the authorities and the people of Niger, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

They also reaffirmed that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The Security Council members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

The members reaffirmed the need for all states to combat, by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.