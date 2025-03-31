UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned the recent attack on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in the village of Tabani, located 24 kilometres west of Zemio in the Haut-Mbomou prefecture, which resulted in the death of a Kenyan peacekeeper.

The Council also denounced the targeting of peacekeepers during long-range patrols aimed at protecting civilians.

In a statement, the Security Council reaffirmed that attacks against peacekeepers constitute war crimes under international humanitarian law. It urged the government of the Central African Republic to swiftly investigate the incident with support from MINUSCA and to ensure accountability by bringing those responsible to justice, in line with Security Council Resolutions 2518 (2020) and 2589 (2021).

The statement warned that involvement in attacks against peacekeepers may lead to sanctions under relevant UN Security Council resolutions. It also expressed deep concern over reports of illicit transnational smuggling networks that continue to fund and supply armed groups in the Central African Republic, stressing the need to address these threats.

Council members reiterated their full support for MINUSCA, its troop-contributing countries, and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic, Valentine Rugwabiza, in their efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.