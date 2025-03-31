Open Menu

UN Security Council Condemns Attack On Peacekeeping Mission In Central African Republic

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM

UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned the recent attack on the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in the village of Tabani, located 24 kilometres west of Zemio in the Haut-Mbomou prefecture, which resulted in the death of a Kenyan peacekeeper.

The Council also denounced the targeting of peacekeepers during long-range patrols aimed at protecting civilians.

In a statement, the Security Council reaffirmed that attacks against peacekeepers constitute war crimes under international humanitarian law. It urged the government of the Central African Republic to swiftly investigate the incident with support from MINUSCA and to ensure accountability by bringing those responsible to justice, in line with Security Council Resolutions 2518 (2020) and 2589 (2021).

The statement warned that involvement in attacks against peacekeepers may lead to sanctions under relevant UN Security Council resolutions. It also expressed deep concern over reports of illicit transnational smuggling networks that continue to fund and supply armed groups in the Central African Republic, stressing the need to address these threats.

Council members reiterated their full support for MINUSCA, its troop-contributing countries, and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic, Valentine Rugwabiza, in their efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Zemio Lead Central African Republic May 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Apri ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for April

3 minutes ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeepin ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in Central African R ..

3 minutes ago
 Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthq ..

Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthquake impact

4 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

4 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

9 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

9 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

9 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East