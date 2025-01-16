Open Menu

UN Security Council Demands Houthis Cease Attack On Commercial Vessels

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2025 | 12:45 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Security Council renewed its demand last night for the Houthis to immediately cease all attacks on merchant and commercial vessels and work towards the immediate release of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship and its crew.

Adopting resolution 2768 (2025) by a vote of 12 in favour to none against, with three abstentions (Algeria, China, Russian Federation), the Council renewed its condemnation of Houthi attacks.

The new council resolution, numbered 2768 of 2025, stressed the need to address the root causes of these attacks, including the conflicts that contribute to regional tensions and disrupt maritime security, in order to ensure a prompt, efficient, and effective response.

Further, the Council took note of the use of advanced weaponry in these attacks and demanded that Member States stop providing arms to the Houthis, emphasising the need to address the root causes of these attacks.

The Council urged caution and restraint to avoid further escalation of the situation in the Red Sea and the broader region. It also encouraged all parties to strengthen diplomatic efforts, including supporting dialogue and the United Nations-led peace process in Yemen.

