UN Security Council Demands Houthis Cease Attack On Commercial Vessels
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2025 | 12:45 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Security Council renewed its demand last night for the Houthis to immediately cease all attacks on merchant and commercial vessels and work towards the immediate release of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship and its crew.
Adopting resolution 2768 (2025) by a vote of 12 in favour to none against, with three abstentions (Algeria, China, Russian Federation), the Council renewed its condemnation of Houthi attacks.
The new council resolution, numbered 2768 of 2025, stressed the need to address the root causes of these attacks, including the conflicts that contribute to regional tensions and disrupt maritime security, in order to ensure a prompt, efficient, and effective response.
Further, the Council took note of the use of advanced weaponry in these attacks and demanded that Member States stop providing arms to the Houthis, emphasising the need to address the root causes of these attacks.
The Council urged caution and restraint to avoid further escalation of the situation in the Red Sea and the broader region. It also encouraged all parties to strengthen diplomatic efforts, including supporting dialogue and the United Nations-led peace process in Yemen.
Recent Stories
UAEU announces successful launch of 'Al Ain Sat-1' satellite
China's cross-border e-commerce grows by 10.8% in 2024
ADNOC Gas explores groundbreaking technology that turns methane into graphene, h ..
Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza
Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2025
UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza
World Future Energy Summit: Global companies attest to UAE's leading role in ren ..
Dubai records 437 successful bids for global business events in 2024
Technological advancements enhancing threat detection at large-scale events, say ..
'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' honors filmmakers; concludes its fourth edition
More Stories From Middle East
-
US President welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal4 minutes ago
-
UAEU announces successful launch of 'Al Ain Sat-1' satellite4 minutes ago
-
UN Security Council demands Houthis cease attack on commercial vessels4 minutes ago
-
China's cross-border e-commerce grows by 10.8% in 20241 hour ago
-
ADNOC Gas explores groundbreaking technology that turns methane into graphene, hydrogen2 hours ago
-
Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%3 hours ago
-
UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza10 hours ago
-
World Future Energy Summit: Global companies attest to UAE's leading role in renewable energy sector10 hours ago
-
Dubai records 437 successful bids for global business events in 202411 hours ago
-
Technological advancements enhancing threat detection at large-scale events, says security expert at ..11 hours ago
-
'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' honors filmmakers; concludes its fourth edition11 hours ago