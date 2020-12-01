UN Security Council denounces terrorist attacks on civilians in northeastern Nigeria

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) The members of the United Nations Security Council on Monday strongly condemned the killing of civilians in northeast Nigeria.

In a press statement, the council members condemned "in the strongest terms" the terrorist attacks that occurred in northeast Nigeria on Saturday, in which scores of civilians were reportedly killed and many others injured or abducted.

They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Nigeria, reaffirming that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.