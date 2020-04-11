UN Security Council welcomes announcement of cease-fire in Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) The UN Security Council has welcomed the Saudi-led military coalition's announcement of two weeks extendable cease-fire in Yemen in order to face the consequences of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

In a press statement, the council members welcomed the Yemeni government's positive response to Guterres' cease-fire call, and called on the Houthis to make similar commitments without delay.

The council members encouraged the parties to continue their cooperation with Guterres' special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, in order to reach a Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned, comprehensive and inclusive political settlement to address the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis.

The members also stressed that further military escalation in Yemen would hinder the access of humanitarian and health care workers, as well as the availability of health care facilities necessary to tackle the COVID-19.