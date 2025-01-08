UN Seeks Additional $371.4 Million For Lebanon
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 12:30 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The United Nations and the Government of Lebanon have announced an extension of the urgent appeal to assist those affected by the recent conflict and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.
In a statement issued today, the UN stated that the new appeal, valued at US$371.4 million, aims to provide life-saving assistance over the next three months to affected civilians and refugees residing in Lebanon.
The initial urgent appeal was launched in October, seeking to raise US$426 million to support hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals in Lebanon.
The statement clarified that the priorities of this extension include food aid, winter supplies, emergency repairs, civilian protection, and addressing gaps in healthcare, water, and education infrastructure.
Imran Riza, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, underscored the urgent need for the additional funding to support rescue efforts and enable Lebanon’s recovery.
Recent Stories
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024
Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel
Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon5 minutes ago
-
Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 20241 hour ago
-
Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 1261 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for 2024-2025 academic ..3 hours ago
-
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque3 hours ago
-
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 20244 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT4 hours ago
-
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service4 hours ago
-
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai4 hours ago
-
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone4 hours ago