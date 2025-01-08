UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The United Nations and the Government of Lebanon have announced an extension of the urgent appeal to assist those affected by the recent conflict and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

In a statement issued today, the UN stated that the new appeal, valued at US$371.4 million, aims to provide life-saving assistance over the next three months to affected civilians and refugees residing in Lebanon.

The initial urgent appeal was launched in October, seeking to raise US$426 million to support hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals in Lebanon.

The statement clarified that the priorities of this extension include food aid, winter supplies, emergency repairs, civilian protection, and addressing gaps in healthcare, water, and education infrastructure.

Imran Riza, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon, underscored the urgent need for the additional funding to support rescue efforts and enable Lebanon’s recovery.