UN Special Coordinator For Lebanon Visits Israel

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 11:00 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert today began a visit to Israel, where she is set to meet with senior Israeli officials.

Her discussions will focus on steps being taken towards the implementation of the cessation of hostilities understanding, which came into force on 27 November 2024, as well as on remaining challenges.

The need to catalyse the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) will also be a central theme of her engagement.

The Special Coordinator, in advance of her trip, welcomed progress seen through the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from and the redeployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to positions in southern Lebanon, while calling for continued commitment from all parties.

