UN Special Envoy For Syria Condemns Israeli Repeated Military Escalations In Syria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) NEW YORK, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, condemned the repeated and intensifying military escalations by Israel in Syria, including airstrikes that have reportedly resulted in civilian casualties.
‘’Such actions undermine efforts to build a new Syria at peace with itself and the region, and destabilize Syria at a sensitive time,'' said Pedersen in a statement today.
The Special Envoy called on Israel to cease these attacks which could amount to serious violations of international law and respect Syria’s sovereignty and existing agreements, and also to cease unilateral actions on the ground.
He also urged all parties to prioritise diplomatic solutions and dialogue to address security concerns and prevent further escalation.
