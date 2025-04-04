Open Menu

UN Special Envoy For Syria Condemns Israeli Repeated Military Escalations In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 12:30 AM

UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syria

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) NEW YORK, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, condemned the repeated and intensifying military escalations by Israel in Syria, including airstrikes that have reportedly resulted in civilian casualties.

‘’Such actions undermine efforts to build a new Syria at peace with itself and the region, and destabilize Syria at a sensitive time,'' said Pedersen in a statement today.

The Special Envoy called on Israel to cease these attacks which could amount to serious violations of international law and respect Syria’s sovereignty and existing agreements, and also to cease unilateral actions on the ground.

He also urged all parties to prioritise diplomatic solutions and dialogue to address security concerns and prevent further escalation.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Israel New York April All

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeat ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syr ..

1 minute ago
 GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrik ..

GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syr ..

1 minute ago
 Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisat ..

Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisation's Excellence Award 2025

16 minutes ago
 Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regiona ..

Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regional developments

31 minutes ago
 Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award

Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award

44 minutes ago
 Wide space available to increase trade relations w ..

Wide space available to increase trade relations with US: Rizwan Sheikh

44 minutes ago
Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's staunchest f ..

Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's staunchest friend in the EU

1 hour ago
 USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set ..

USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 2035

1 hour ago
 AI could impact 40 percent of jobs worldwide: UN

AI could impact 40 percent of jobs worldwide: UN

1 hour ago
 Migrant boat sinking kills seven in Greece: coast ..

Migrant boat sinking kills seven in Greece: coast guard

1 hour ago
 AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tom ..

AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof n ..

1 hour ago
 One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East