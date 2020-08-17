UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Special Envoy For Yemen Hails UAE's Support For Ceasefire Efforts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:30 AM

UN Special Envoy for Yemen hails UAE's support for ceasefire efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has discussed the ceasefire efforts and latest political developments in Yemen with UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths.

This came as Dr Gargash received yesterday, at the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UN official who hailed the UAE's constant support for the international organisation's efforts to establish peace and stability in Yemen.

Dr Gargash thanked the international official for the updates he provided on the situation in Yemen and reiterated the UAE's support for the UN and its determination to ensure the success of the ongoing endeavours to put an end to the Yemeni crisis.

The UAE minister expressed sincere appreciation of the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in promoting the prospects of peace in the region, citing in this respect the Riyadh Agreement, the full implementation of which, he said, is conducive to enhancing the prospects of a political settlement in the country.

"The UAE, being part of the Arab Coalition in Yemen, will continue to support the Saudi and UN endeavours to reach a ceasefire in Yemen in order to stop the bloodshed and usher in the political process needed for ensuring stability and prosperity in the country," said Dr Gargash.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen UAE Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai's trade in medical sterilizers grows 23% to ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Gabonese President on Ind ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE a torch-bearer of youth empowerment

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.65 million, d ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Indonesian President on In ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.