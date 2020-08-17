ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has discussed the ceasefire efforts and latest political developments in Yemen with UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths.

This came as Dr Gargash received yesterday, at the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UN official who hailed the UAE's constant support for the international organisation's efforts to establish peace and stability in Yemen.

Dr Gargash thanked the international official for the updates he provided on the situation in Yemen and reiterated the UAE's support for the UN and its determination to ensure the success of the ongoing endeavours to put an end to the Yemeni crisis.

The UAE minister expressed sincere appreciation of the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in promoting the prospects of peace in the region, citing in this respect the Riyadh Agreement, the full implementation of which, he said, is conducive to enhancing the prospects of a political settlement in the country.

"The UAE, being part of the Arab Coalition in Yemen, will continue to support the Saudi and UN endeavours to reach a ceasefire in Yemen in order to stop the bloodshed and usher in the political process needed for ensuring stability and prosperity in the country," said Dr Gargash.