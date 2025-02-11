UN Suspends Its Humanitarian Work In Yemen's Saada After More Staff Abductions
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 02:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) NEW YORK, 10th February, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations said Monday it has suspended its humanitarian operations in Saada, Yemen, after the detention of eight more U.N. staffers, affecting the response to one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.
In a statement, the UN said the “extraordinary” decision to pause all operations and programmes in northern Saada province was due to lack of “necessary security conditions and guarantees.”
The UN statement said the pause in operations is meant to give the Houthis and the world body time to “arrange the release of arbitrarily detained U.N. personnel and ensure that the necessary conditions are in place to deliver critical humanitarian support.
It said the latest detained U.N. staffers included six working in Saada, on Yemen’s northern border with Saudi Arabia, impacting the UN’s ability to operate.
Recent Stories
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister
Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..
34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups
Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report
UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..
DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 2024
4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments ..
IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growt ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends first edition of Young Arab Leaders Forum ahead of W ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions6 minutes ago
-
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment of Independent State21 minutes ago
-
34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 1936 minutes ago
-
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups36 minutes ago
-
Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report51 minutes ago
-
UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger regional trade1 hour ago
-
DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 20241 hour ago
-
4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments announced to enhanc ..2 hours ago
-
IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growth2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends first edition of Young Arab Leaders Forum ahead of WGS 20252 hours ago