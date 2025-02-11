Open Menu

UN Suspends Its Humanitarian Work In Yemen's Saada After More Staff Abductions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 02:30 AM

UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) NEW YORK, 10th February, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations said Monday it has suspended its humanitarian operations in Saada, Yemen, after the detention of eight more U.N. staffers, affecting the response to one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

In a statement, the UN said the “extraordinary” decision to pause all operations and programmes in northern Saada province was due to lack of “necessary security conditions and guarantees.”

The UN statement said the pause in operations is meant to give the Houthis and the world body time to “arrange the release of arbitrarily detained U.N. personnel and ensure that the necessary conditions are in place to deliver critical humanitarian support.

It said the latest detained U.N. staffers included six working in Saada, on Yemen’s northern border with Saudi Arabia, impacting the UN’s ability to operate.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen New York Saudi Arabia February Border All

Recent Stories

UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada ..

UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions

6 minutes ago
 Some international airlines resume flights to Aden ..

Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister

6 minutes ago
 Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self- ..

Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..

21 minutes ago
 34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19

34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19

36 minutes ago
 Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharg ..

Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups

36 minutes ago
 Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective p ..

Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report

51 minutes ago
UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks ..

UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 b ..

DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 2024

1 hour ago
 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: ..

4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments ..

2 hours ago
 IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 perfor ..

IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growt ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Y ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends first edition of Young ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends first edition of Young Arab Leaders Forum ahead of W ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East