Open Menu

UN Welcomes Discussions, Commitments Reached In Saudi Arabia On Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 01:15 AM

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the discussions and commitments reached in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.

In a statement issued by UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, the Secretary-General highlighted the importance of progress on securing freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to protect civilian vessels and port infrastructure.

He described it as a vital contribution to global food security and supply chains, underscoring the significance of trade routes from both Ukraine and Russia to international markets.

The statement noted that the United Nations has remained consistently engaged on this issue, particularly following letters sent by the Secretary-General to the Presidents of Ukraine, Russia, and Türkiye — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — on 7th February 2024.

In those communications, Guterres proposed a framework for safe and free navigation in the Black Sea.

He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to the continued implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding with Russia to facilitate the access of Russian food and fertilisers to global markets, as part of efforts to address food security challenges worldwide.

The Secretary-General also reiterated that his good offices remain available to support all initiatives aimed at peace.

He expressed hope that these efforts would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and the achievement of a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in Ukraine, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions, with full respect for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Independence United States Saudi Arabia February Market All From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

6 minutes ago
 UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

1 hour ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

1 hour ago
 Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

2 hours ago
 UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations

3 hours ago
 'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food secu ..

'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..

3 hours ago
 Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression a ..

Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria

3 hours ago
 EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect i ..

EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry

3 hours ago
 1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana

2 hours ago
 China to strengthen management of off-campus educa ..

China to strengthen management of off-campus education through national platform

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East