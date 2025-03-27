UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the discussions and commitments reached in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.

In a statement issued by UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, the Secretary-General highlighted the importance of progress on securing freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to protect civilian vessels and port infrastructure.

He described it as a vital contribution to global food security and supply chains, underscoring the significance of trade routes from both Ukraine and Russia to international markets.

The statement noted that the United Nations has remained consistently engaged on this issue, particularly following letters sent by the Secretary-General to the Presidents of Ukraine, Russia, and Türkiye — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — on 7th February 2024.

In those communications, Guterres proposed a framework for safe and free navigation in the Black Sea.

He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to the continued implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding with Russia to facilitate the access of Russian food and fertilisers to global markets, as part of efforts to address food security challenges worldwide.

The Secretary-General also reiterated that his good offices remain available to support all initiatives aimed at peace.

He expressed hope that these efforts would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and the achievement of a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in Ukraine, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions, with full respect for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.