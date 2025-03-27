UN Welcomes Discussions, Commitments Reached In Saudi Arabia On Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 01:15 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has welcomed the discussions and commitments reached in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.
In a statement issued by UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, the Secretary-General highlighted the importance of progress on securing freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to protect civilian vessels and port infrastructure.
He described it as a vital contribution to global food security and supply chains, underscoring the significance of trade routes from both Ukraine and Russia to international markets.
The statement noted that the United Nations has remained consistently engaged on this issue, particularly following letters sent by the Secretary-General to the Presidents of Ukraine, Russia, and Türkiye — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — on 7th February 2024.
In those communications, Guterres proposed a framework for safe and free navigation in the Black Sea.
He reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to the continued implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding with Russia to facilitate the access of Russian food and fertilisers to global markets, as part of efforts to address food security challenges worldwide.
The Secretary-General also reiterated that his good offices remain available to support all initiatives aimed at peace.
He expressed hope that these efforts would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and the achievement of a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in Ukraine, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions, with full respect for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations
'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..
Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria
EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry
1429 outlaws arrested in Larkana
China to strengthen management of off-campus education through national platform
More Stories From Middle East
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his mother during an of ..6 minutes ago
-
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine6 minutes ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee1 hour ago
-
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF2 hours ago
-
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes2 hours ago
-
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spending2 hours ago
-
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups2 hours ago
-
UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower next generation of glob ..2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations3 hours ago
-
'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Climate Change and Envir ..3 hours ago
-
Arab League condemns repeated Israeli aggression against Syria3 hours ago
-
EU takes measures to curb steel imports, protect industry3 hours ago