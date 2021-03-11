UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Welcomes Endorsement Of Libyan Interim Government Of National Unity

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 02:15 AM

UN welcomes endorsement of Libyan interim Government of National Unity

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) The Secretary-General has welcomed the endorsement of an interim Government of National Unity by the House of Representatives as an important step towards restoring unity, stability, security and prosperity in Libya.

The Secretary-General commended the House of Representatives and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum for their efforts to advance the political process in Libya. He also saluted the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and local authorities in Sirte for securing this important House of Representatives session.

The Secretary-General encouraged the new Government, in cooperation with the House of Representatives, to address the urgent needs of the Libyan people without delay, advance preparations for national elections on 24 December 2021 and continue to work toward the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement of 23 October 2020.

The Secretary-General reiterated the support of the United Nations to the Libyan people in their efforts to advance peace and stability.

Related Topics

United Nations Libya October December 2020 Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Developing countries can drive energy transition f ..

2 hours ago

World Government Summit Dialogues conclude

2 hours ago

Roglic takes Paris-Nice lead as Geoghegan Hart cra ..

2 hours ago

COAS holds separate meetings with Bahrain's Comman ..

2 hours ago

FBR to pay refunds through CITRO

3 hours ago

FBR urges taxpayers to update profile before March ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.