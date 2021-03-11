UN welcomes endorsement of Libyan interim Government of National Unity

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) The Secretary-General has welcomed the endorsement of an interim Government of National Unity by the House of Representatives as an important step towards restoring unity, stability, security and prosperity in Libya.

The Secretary-General commended the House of Representatives and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum for their efforts to advance the political process in Libya. He also saluted the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and local authorities in Sirte for securing this important House of Representatives session.

The Secretary-General encouraged the new Government, in cooperation with the House of Representatives, to address the urgent needs of the Libyan people without delay, advance preparations for national elections on 24 December 2021 and continue to work toward the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement of 23 October 2020.

The Secretary-General reiterated the support of the United Nations to the Libyan people in their efforts to advance peace and stability.