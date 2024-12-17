UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday that he welcomed Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians, including aid workers.

Guterres also welcomed the agreement to grant full humanitarian access through all border crossings; cut through bureaucracy over permits and visas for humanitarian workers; ensure the continuity of essential government services, including health and education; and engage in genuine and practical dialogue with the wider humanitarian community.

In a statement on Monday, UN Secretary-General said, “As the Syrian people seize the opportunity to build a better future, the international community must rally behind them.”