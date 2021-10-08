(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) NEW YORK, 7th October 2021 (WAM) - Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has welcomed the UAE’s strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

In a statement he made today, Dujarric said: "We warmly welcome this very important announcement by the UAE.

"

He urged other countries to emulate the Emirati example in the future, "specially ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow."