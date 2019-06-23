(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Executive Director, UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC in Abu Dhabi, has hailed the new UAE election rules issued under the Presidential Resolution No. 01 of 2019 towards raising women's representation in the Federal National Council to 50 percent with effect from the upcoming legislative cycle.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al Shehhi said that the UN Women valued this step, which re-affirms the significant support provided by the country’s wise leadership to enhance women’s empowerment across all fronts and enable them to participate in many political areas in their country.

She added that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, is the first supporter of women's empowerment and her efforts have made great progress until the UAE achieved the principle of gender balance, which is one of the goals of the UN Women.

Dr. Al Shehhi pointed out that the decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a qualitative and historical leap in all its dimensions that has resonated positively among UAE citizens and received a global and Arab welcome.

She stated that the results of this decision will make the UAE a model for many young politicians around the world, especially in the field of empowerment of women. "I congratulate Sheikha Fatima and all Emirati women on this historic occasion, which will give women great dividends in their long journey to progress and achieve prosperity and development for their country," she concluded.