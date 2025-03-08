Open Menu

UN Women Urges Global Action To Uphold Rights, Equality, Empowerment For Women, Girls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 06:15 PM

UN Women urges global action to uphold rights, equality, empowerment for women, girls

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) NEW YORK, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – UN Women has called on the international community to uphold rights, equality, and empowerment for all women and girls.

‘’International Women’s Day is a powerful moment, and this year more than ever. The cause of gender equality has never been more urgent, nor the obstacles in our way more apparent; but our determination has never been more unshakeable,'' said UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous in her welcoming remarks at the UN commemoration of the 50th International Women’s Day on 8th March.

‘’Today we celebrate equality for ALL women and girls, and we celebrate coming together, here, now, everywhere. This year our call is, “For ALL women and girls. Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” Because equality with exceptions is not equality. Because the world has promised rights, equality, and empowerment to all women and girls, everywhere, always.

And this promise has yet to be realised.''

‘’From governments to boardrooms, from classrooms to households, women’s equality is the greatest solution, and we know that. Every study we do, every project we do, every programme we do, every effort and partnership we have tells us that women’s equality is the greatest solution.

"Real solutions require that women be at the heart of decision-making. Women bear the heaviest burdens of conflict, displacement, hardship, and loss. Yet, we know that when women are at the table, peace is broader, more inclusive, and more enduring,'' she affirmed.

‘’We know that when women’s voices are heard equally, societies thrive. We know that when women lead, economies prosper. We know all this. Now, we must act on it. So that the promises we have made are fulfilled for ALL women and girls, and so that all women can lead and thrive,'' she concluded.

Related Topics

World United Nations Lead New York March Women All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

6 minutes ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

1 hour ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

1 hour ago
 General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

2 hours ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

4 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

5 hours ago
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

6 hours ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

6 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

6 hours ago
 GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East