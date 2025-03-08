- Home
UN Women Urges Global Action To Uphold Rights, Equality, Empowerment For Women, Girls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 06:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) NEW YORK, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – UN Women has called on the international community to uphold rights, equality, and empowerment for all women and girls.
‘’International Women’s Day is a powerful moment, and this year more than ever. The cause of gender equality has never been more urgent, nor the obstacles in our way more apparent; but our determination has never been more unshakeable,'' said UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous in her welcoming remarks at the UN commemoration of the 50th International Women’s Day on 8th March.
‘’Today we celebrate equality for ALL women and girls, and we celebrate coming together, here, now, everywhere. This year our call is, “For ALL women and girls. Rights. Equality. Empowerment.” Because equality with exceptions is not equality. Because the world has promised rights, equality, and empowerment to all women and girls, everywhere, always.
And this promise has yet to be realised.''
‘’From governments to boardrooms, from classrooms to households, women’s equality is the greatest solution, and we know that. Every study we do, every project we do, every programme we do, every effort and partnership we have tells us that women’s equality is the greatest solution.
"Real solutions require that women be at the heart of decision-making. Women bear the heaviest burdens of conflict, displacement, hardship, and loss. Yet, we know that when women are at the table, peace is broader, more inclusive, and more enduring,'' she affirmed.
‘’We know that when women’s voices are heard equally, societies thrive. We know that when women lead, economies prosper. We know all this. Now, we must act on it. So that the promises we have made are fulfilled for ALL women and girls, and so that all women can lead and thrive,'' she concluded.
