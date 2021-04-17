UN World Food Programme to deliver food to beneficiaries in Palestine, in refugee camps in Jordan, Bangladesh with 100 'Million Meals' campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The UN World Food Programme (WFP) will deliver critical food support to beneficiaries in Palestine and in refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh, over the next six weeks, as part of its role in the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

Under a strategic partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the WFP will help provide food parcels for vulnerable individuals and families across the middle East, Asia, and Africa in the region’s biggest food drive to run during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Together, MBRGI and WFP estimate to feed around 200,000 beneficiaries in the three priority countries of Jordan, Bangladesh and Palestine through money transfers and cash vouchers raised from the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

Within the current context and challenges faced, the use of cash and vouchers, equipped with biometric identification, has proven to maximise food security outcomes amongst the target population. These channels help beneficiaries secure access to a diverse and nutritious diet, affording them the choice to select priority needs, and presenting benefits to both buyer and seller by injecting capital into local markets and economies.

As the devastating issue of hunger deepens amid ongoing armed conflicts, the ruinous impact of climate change, and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, feeding those in need is an issue of paramount importance for the UAE and its partners, as part of global humanitarian efforts to end hunger and malnutrition.

The campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is a tenfold expansion of last year’s locally-held ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign. It has been designed to forge international synergies and a global solidarity to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal 2 – zero hunger – less than 10 years out from its planned target date.

Speaking of the WFP’s role in the initiative, Abdel Mageed Yahia, Director of WFP office in the UAE and Representative to the GCC, said: "This initiative could not come at a more pressing time.

Hunger is soaring around the world – driven by conflict, climate shocks and the impact of COVID-19. Today, more than 270 million people face life-threatening levels of hunger. We are watching a catastrophe unfold before our eyes and we must all step up to fight back."

"Once again, the extraordinary leadership and generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum is setting an example to the world. We are honoured to be partnering with MBRGI on this invaluable campaign and are confident the people of the UAE will come forward to help us reach those going hungry this Ramadan," he added.

Partnering with the UN WFP is a pressing necessity to ensure a wider reach and make the effective and positive impact that the campaign is determined to achieve in the lives of vulnerable people. WFP’s extensive global expertise, deep-field presence and operational scale gives the campaign major momentum.

MBRGI will also coordinate with the Food Banking Regional Network and local humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries to deliver food parcels to the doorsteps of vulnerable individuals and families.

The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is an open call for individuals, businesses and government entities – inside and outside of the UAE – to donate the cost of a basic meal, so food parcels including basic ingredients can be delivered to the most vulnerable across 20 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Donations to the 100 Million Meals campaign can be made in four ways. First, on the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae, second, by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999; third, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); and fourth, by sending "Meal" by SMS on UAE specified numbers, listed on the website, for Du or Etisalat networks.