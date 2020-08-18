UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next Thursday

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) The Union of OIC News Agencies, UNA, will host Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, MWL, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, on Thursday, via videoconference in the second edition of a series of media forums organised by UNA.

The Forum will be held in the presence of representatives of the Union's member national news agencies and senior officials from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, and its various organs, as well as ministers and stakeholders from the Islamic world.

Sheikh Al-Issa will talk about coexistence among followers of religions and cultures. He will also highlight the MWL’s efforts to support and consolidate dialogue and coexistence, in addition to improving the stereotypes of islam and Muslims.

The Forum will feature an open debate to answer the most common questions about coexistence and intercultural dialogue.