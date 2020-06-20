UNA to organise workshop on ways to combat rumours

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) Union of OIC News Agencies, UNA, will organise a virtual workshop on June 23, 2020, via video on ways of vetting news during crises and combatting the spread of rumours on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workshop will be held in partnership with the OIC Information Department and the Islamic Broadcasting Union, IBU.

Zayed Sultan Abdullah, UNA Assistant Director, said that the workshop’s second session will be conducted in French. The first session was conducted in Arabic on 8th June, 2020.

The meeting will be held as part of the output of the first meeting organised under the theme, "The Role and News Agencies in Supporting Efforts to Confront Coronavirus Pandemic'' on 16th May, 2020, under the patronage of Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasabi, Acting Saudi Minister of Media and Chairman of the UNA Executive Council.