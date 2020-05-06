UNAOC High Representative welcomes 'Pray For Humanity' call

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th May 2020 (WAM) - Miguel Moratinos, the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations, UNAOC, has expressed support to the 'Pray For Humanity call', made by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity.

Moratinos wrote today on his twitter account: "I wholeheartedly support the call to #PrayForHumanity of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and will pray for #unity and #fraternity on May 14."

His Holiness, Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, welcomed the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity’s call to pray for humanity.