Unbeaten Canada score again as Hong Kong get their first win in T20 World Cup Qualifier cricket

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2019 (WAM) – With the UAE cricketers having a rest day in today’s matches in the T20 World Cup Qualifier, there was still plenty of excitement both in the Group A matches in Dubai and the Group B matches in Abu Dhabi.

In Group A, Singapore, batting first, reached 157 for 9 against Kenya. In reply, the East African side topped that with 159 for 3, for a seven wicket victory, but with only seven balls left.

The second Group A game saw Bermuda score 106 for 9 in their twenty overs, with their Namibian opponents powering to 111 for 4 in 13.1 overs, ratching up an easy six wicket victory with 41 balls left.

The first Group B game at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed cricket Stadium saw another easy victory for Oman, who skittled out the Nigerian side, yet to win a game, for 71, with one ball left. The Omanis, on a bit of a roll, surpassed that target with flair, scoring 72 for 3 in seven overs, for a 7 wicket victory and with 78 balls left.

There was a much tighter result in the second Group B game, with unbeaten Canada scoring a healthy 156 for 5 in their 20 overs, maintaining their unbeaten streak. In reply, Ireland could only reach 146 for 7, falling short by ten runs.

The result was even close for the third Group B game of the day, held under the Zayed Cricket Stadium’s floodlights ,where Hong Kong took on Jersey. Opting to bat first, Hong Kong were lucky when their star opening batsman was dropped off the first ball. The lucky batsman, Nizakat Khan, went on to score 14 off the next three balls, going on to make Hong Kong’s highest score of 48 in their total of 144 for 7. In reply, Jersey were always in contention but fell short at 136 for 6, for a Hong Kong victory by 8 runs, their first win so far.