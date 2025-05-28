Under directives of Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed approves contribution of AED100m from Erth Zayed Philanthropies to Life Endowment campaign

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 08:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has approved the allocation of AED100 million from Erth Zayed Philanthropies to the Life Endowment campaign to support individuals in Abu Dhabi with chronic illnesses.
The commitment will prioritise support for People of Determination living with chronic illnesses, funding access to treatment, medicines, and other critical health services.
H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “The launch of the Life Endowment campaign reflects the UAE’s enduring values of solidarity, social cohesion, and shared responsibility. Rooted in the humanitarian legacy of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this initiative reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to respond to needs, build resilience, and empower long-term solutions.
Through this endowment, we can offer critical support, upholding the principle that access to care should never be determined by circumstance.
“The contribution by Erth Zayed Philanthropies is testament to our leadership's commitment to ensuring inclusive and sustainable healthcare access to everyone, giving them the opportunity to lead healthy, promising lives.”
The Life Endowment campaign aims to secure sustainable funding for individuals with chronic illnesses to ensure ongoing access to care. The initiative will fund treatment, essential medicines, and psychological support, while also helping to advance healthcare services and infrastructure.
Funding will be disbursed directly to hospitals and healthcare providers to support the treatment of eligible patients, subject to the review of each case.
Aimed at maximising social returns through endowment-based financing, the campaign positions healthcare not just as a public service, but as a national priority. It promotes the role of endowments as a model for impactful social investment, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in sustainable philanthropy and inclusive development.
