Under Directives Of Mohamed Bin Zayed Sweihan Camel Racecourse Renamed Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Heritage Racecourse

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 08:30 PM

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed Sweihan camel racecourse renamed Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Heritage Racecourse

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sweihan camel racecourse has been renamed Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Heritage Racecourse.

The gesture honours the late Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and recognises his significant contribution to enriching UAE cultural heritage and traditions, including developing heritage sites and expanding camel racing and camel beauty contests. It also honours his efforts to strengthen social cohesion and spread the values of tolerance and mutual cooperation.

The Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Heritage Racecourse in Sweihan is characterised by its heritage design. It features two camel racecourses and an area for camel beauty contests, as well as viewing areas for judging committees, spaces for heritage races, a local bazaar, and two-tiered spectator stands.

The racecourse also includes training tracks for camel owners to prepare their camels for racing, as well as a studio, a media centre, administrative offices and special utilities. The area also features a number of private camel breeding farms.

