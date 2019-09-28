Under directives of UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed exempts 211 citizens from housing loans repayments

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2019) Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered for the exemption of 211 citizens from the repayment of housing loans in Abu Dhabi, with a total value of AED208 million, to achieve family stability and ensure the best standard of living for citizens.

In line with the leadership’s approach to following up on citizens’ conditions and ensuring the fulfilment of their needs; these exemptions aim to relieve citizens’ social burdens, especially those with low income.

Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said that these exemptions reaffirm the wise leadership’s continuous efforts to provide the best standard of living for citizens, ensure family stability and alleviate families of deceased citizens and retirees’ financial burdens, which reflects positively on citizens’ social and economic stability.

Al Suwaidi clarified that this first instalment of the exemptions includes retirees with low income, and that work is underway to issue the remaining payments due, which will be announced during the coming period.

Al Suwaidi added that citizens are top priority of the leadership, who support them in all aspects of life and ensure social stability for them and their families.