Under Directives Of UAE President, UAE Supports Efforts To Combat Wildfires In Montenegro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:46 AM

Under directives of UAE President, UAE supports efforts to combat wildfires in Montenegro

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a UAE taskforce has been dispatched to support efforts to extinguish the wildfires in the Republic of Montenegro.

The team is actively working to combat fires across multiple areas of the country.

A specialised UAE firefighting aircraft, carrying essential equipment and supplies, departed Abu Dhabi on Monday for Podgorica to join urgent response efforts to control the fires.

The directives from His Highness the President reflect the solidarity of the UAE’s leadership and people with the government and people of Montenegro in addressing the unprecedented wildfire disaster currently affecting their country.

