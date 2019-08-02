(@imziishan)

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) The last batch of Yemeni Haj pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday onboard an Emirati aircraft, under a grant by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

This is the fourth year His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s pilgrimage grant is offered to families of the Yemeni martyrs.

The pilgrims expressed happiness on being able to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage and thanked and appreciated the support of the UAE's leadership, government and people.