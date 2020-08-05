UrduPoint.com
Under Mohammed Bin Rashid's Directives, UAE Dispatches Emergency Medical Aid To Lebanon

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 08:45 PM

Under Mohammed bin Rashid's directives, UAE dispatches emergency medical aid to Lebanon

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has dispatched emergency medical assistance to Lebanon to help healthcare facilities treat victims of the massive explosions in Beirut.

The assistance, which includes medicines and medical supplies, reflects the UAE’s solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people.

This medical assistance from the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the World Health Organisation, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, is part of a response to help mitigate the effects of the tragic accident and strengthen the efforts of medical personnel to treat the wounded. As part of the humanitarian assistance, 30 tonnes of medical supplies were sent from the International Humanitarian City in Dubai to Lebanon.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said this swift move reflects the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to stand by its brothers in difficult circumstances and help those in need.

She added, "The UAE’s commitment to provide various forms of support in such situations underlines our solidarity with all brotherly and friendly countries in time of crises and our desire to take concerted efforts to mitigate challenges. We will work to assess the situation to evaluate what further assistance we can provide."

The relief supplies were dispatched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention from the warehouses of Dubai’s International Humanitarian City, which coordinates relief efforts for various international humanitarian organisations in the region. The aid consisted of essential medicines, medical supplies, and surgical equipment needed to treat the injured and enable hospitals and medical centres to rapidly deal with cases requiring urgent care or surgical intervention.

