Under President's Directive, Mohamed Bin Zayed Orders US$10m Development Projects In Comoros

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Under President's directive, Mohamed bin Zayed orders US$10m development projects in Comoros

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 12th July 2019 (WAM) - In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered the execution of development projects worth US$10 million in the Comoros.

Under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the authority is launching a number of projects in the Comoros, including the construction of residential units, as well as other projects covering health, education, water, foodstuff and sheltering sectors.

An ERC delegation arrived in Moroni to oversee implementation of the projects, in coordination with the authorities there.

Dr. Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said the move is a testimony to the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and the Comoros and the leadership's keenness to develop them.

He revealed that the projects will include the construction of 40 housing units, building and renovation of five schools, setting up a fully-equipped motherhood and childhood centre and a unit for the treatment of kidney failure.

