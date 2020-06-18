Under-Secretary of Ministry of Defence attends graduation of 7th batch of NDC students

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, attended the graduation of the seventh batch of National Defence College, NDC, students held yesterday.

The college has taken all the necessary precautionary and preventive measures to protect the graduates and prevent them from health risks.

Major General Pilot Rashad Mohammed Salem Al Saadi, NDC Commandant, delivered a speech stating that the graduation of the seventh batch of students from the NDC reflects the support of the country’s leadership for its citizens and institutions, as well as its keenness and national commitment to accomplish more achievements, to make the UAE a model to follow and a source of inspiration for all ambitious people.

He also pointed out that the UAE is racing against time, led by a pioneering leadership that reinforces the country’s stature, noting that the country has set an example of addressing the severe health crisis that is affecting the entire world.

"Our leaders are always keen to establish the approach of the country’s institutions, based on the principles of working for the nation led by our determined youth equipped with hope, faith and ambitions, who are prioritising national interests.

The leadership has enabled them to continue building and growing and be persistent in their daily development, so their ambitions can match the visions of the leadership," he said.

"I congratulate our nation for having these citizens whom I was keen to join on this occasion, and I congratulate the seventh batch of NDC students for their significant efforts and persistence," he added.

At the end of the ceremony, Al Saadi distributed certificates for the college’s "Strategic and Security Studies" course to the graduates as they took photos, and he congratulated them on their success and wished them future luck and success.

The event was attended by senior leaders and officers of the UAE Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence.

The graduates expressed their pride in studying at the college to acquire knowledge and expertise and develop concepts of joint national action.