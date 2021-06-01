UrduPoint.com
Under-Secretary Of Ministry Of Defence Meets With US Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:30 PM

Under-Secretary of Ministry of Defence meets with US official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, received today Eric Trager, Advisor to the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed the bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and US, and the importance of enhancing collaborations to better benefit their peoples.

They also exchanged views regarding the latest regional developments and several topics of mutual interest.

