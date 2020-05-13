UrduPoint.com
Under-Secretary Of MoHAP Visits COVID-19 Field Hospital In Fujairah

Wed 13th May 2020

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and Head of the board of Directors of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, recently visited the field hospital located at Fujairah Exhibition Centre to learn more about the healthcare services provided to the new coronavirus, COVID-19, patients.

Al Olama was accompanied by Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Ministry’s Hospitals Sector and Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, where they were briefed about the efforts of the medical cadres in providing distinctive and efficient healthcare according to the highest international practices.

The visit also aims to ensure that all the preventive measures have been adopted to counter the spread of the virus and reduce the chances of transmission, and to enhance capabilities to deal with emergencies.

During his visit, Al Olama pointed to the directives of the wise leadership to harness all capabilities for the health of society as being a national priority. To that effect, the medical and supervisory teams are working day and night, especially in light of the progress of the active investigation operations and the rise in the rate of medical examinations.

Al Olama emphasised the UAE's capability to overcome all crises and challenges, thanks to the efficiency of its health and hospital system and its ability to innovate curative and preventive solutions and respond efficiently to epidemics or health pandemics.

He added, "The construction of such high-capabilities field hospitals comes as part of the solid precautionary measures adopted to enhance the robustness of the health system in the country, which placed people’s health as a top priority through effective and proactive measures to provide outstanding healthcare services for countering this pandemic."

Commending the spirit of giving and sacrifice the medical teams have shown to protect society from the virus spread, Al Olama stressed MoHAP’s keenness to secure all medical protection supplies for the medical team to help prevent infection.

The field hospital in Fujairah is one of four hospitals the ministry built forthwith in record time. The field hospitals are located at the Sharjah Expo Centre, Sheikh Khalifa Hall in Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre, and Fujairah Exhibition Centre, with a view to increasing the capabilities of the country’s health system and enhancing the absorptive capacity to be ready for any urgent increase in the numbers of people infected with COVID-19.

