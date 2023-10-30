Open Menu

Under UAE President's Patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival To Begin 17th November

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2023 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2023) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2023 is set to take place from 17th November to 9th March 2024, in Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi.

This year's edition of the festival features a range of events, activities, initiatives and programmes that are introduced for the first time, thus consolidating its position as a global platform that provides social, cultural, and humanitarian exchange between civilisations, and a premier entertainment destination in the region, further reaffirming the festival's role in highlighting Emirati heritage on the regional and global arenas.

The festival includes an integrated heritage village to highlight aspects of popular heritage, represented by traditional industries and crafts, as well as to emphasise its keenness to provide a family-friendly, entertaining, and educational environment through its recreational, social and cultural activities.

This year's edition will see substantial participation from other countries, offering many activities, arts, and programmes throughout the festival's 114 days. In addition to popular folk artists who will attend the event, various governmental and non-governmental sectors will participate through dedicated pavilions and exhibitions.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is considered one of the largest cultural, social and entertainment events in the region that gathers citizens, residents and visitors from all over the world in a fun, entertaining and educational environment.

The organising committee is set to unveil many more programmes, activities, surprises, and events in the coming days.

