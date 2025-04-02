Unemployment Rate In Austria Rises To 7.4% In March
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 03:45 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) Austria's registered unemployment rate reached 7.4 percent in March, with the number of unemployed persons and those enrolled in training programmes rising by 27,400 year-on-year to 397,100.
The economic slowdown, ongoing since 2023, continued to negatively impact the labour market last month, with the trade and industrial sectors particularly affected. This contributed to the increase in the number of unemployed individuals to 316,300, while around 80,700 people took part in training programmes organised by the Public Employment Service.
The latest official figures showed a positive development in the construction sector, where unemployment dropped by 15.
4 percent, or 203 people, to 1,118 compared to March last year.
Johannes Kopf, Director-General of the Public Employment Service, stated that the unemployment rate increased by around 0.5 percent at the end of March to reach 7.4 percent, noting that "industry and trade remain particularly affected by the economic slowdown".
Corinna Schumann, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, affirmed that the labour market measures outlined in the new government programme aim to return unemployed individuals and job seekers to work as swiftly as possible.
