Open Menu

Unemployment Rate In Austria Rises To 7.4% In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 03:45 PM

Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) Austria's registered unemployment rate reached 7.4 percent in March, with the number of unemployed persons and those enrolled in training programmes rising by 27,400 year-on-year to 397,100.

The economic slowdown, ongoing since 2023, continued to negatively impact the labour market last month, with the trade and industrial sectors particularly affected. This contributed to the increase in the number of unemployed individuals to 316,300, while around 80,700 people took part in training programmes organised by the Public Employment Service.

The latest official figures showed a positive development in the construction sector, where unemployment dropped by 15.

4 percent, or 203 people, to 1,118 compared to March last year.

Johannes Kopf, Director-General of the Public Employment Service, stated that the unemployment rate increased by around 0.5 percent at the end of March to reach 7.4 percent, noting that "industry and trade remain particularly affected by the economic slowdown".

Corinna Schumann, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, affirmed that the labour market measures outlined in the new government programme aim to return unemployed individuals and job seekers to work as swiftly as possible.

Related Topics

Job Austria March Market Government Industry Labour Employment

Recent Stories

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025

6 minutes ago
 Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in Marc ..

Unemployment rate in Austria rises to 7.4% in March

6 minutes ago
 Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 tri ..

Five energy technologies projected to reach $2 trillion market by 2035

6 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue ..

AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024

21 minutes ago
 UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship ..

UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year

21 minutes ago
 EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and O ..

EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..

36 minutes ago
International Development Bank to take part AIM Co ..

International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025

36 minutes ago
 University study calls for incorporating recycled ..

University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..

51 minutes ago
 Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’

1 hour ago
 DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement ..

DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..

2 hours ago
 UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar aft ..

UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake

2 hours ago
 Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific res ..

Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East