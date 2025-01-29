Open Menu

Unexploded Ordnance Removal In Rafah May Take Years: MSF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The removal of unexploded ordnance scattered among homes in Rafah, southern Gaza, may take years, delaying reconstruction efforts, according to Pascale Coissard, Emergency Coordinator at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

She noted that the city has been devastated by the Israeli war.

Coissard emphasised the importance of providing healthcare services, humanitarian aid, and rebuilding the city to restore life in Rafah. "Everything in Rafah is destroyed. Homes, shops, streets, and healthcare facilities have been reduced to rubble, with electricity and water systems also severely damaged," she explained.

In related news, medical sources in Gaza revealed that over 95 percent of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the largest medical facility in Gaza, has been destroyed due to the Israeli war, which lasted more than 15 months.

The sources stated that the old, dilapidated outpatient building, which was abandoned before the war, has been repurposed as an emergency and reception department. However, the shortage of medicines has exceeded 60 percent, while medical supplies face an 80 percent deficit.

The sources further noted that since the ceasefire agreement, limited quantities of medicines and medical supplies have entered Gaza through the Erez (Beit Hanoun) and Zikim crossings. However, the supplies are insufficient to meet the urgent needs, particularly as displaced Palestinians from the southern and central regions return to Gaza and northern governorates.

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Water Gaza May From Agreement

Recent Stories

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

15 seconds ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

30 minutes ago
 EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes d ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors

30 minutes ago
 Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin t ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shapin ..

Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future

1 hour ago
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab He ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

2 hours ago
 UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Comm ..

UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication

2 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions

3 hours ago
 UAE presents second national report on Arab Charte ..

UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights

3 hours ago
 NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East