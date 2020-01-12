UNGA President addresses importance of multilateralism at EDA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) The Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, has hosted Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, for an interactive discussion on the 'Challenges and Opportunities for Multilateral Diplomacy’.

The event drew the participation of Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Member of EDA’s board of Trustees; Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, ernardino León, Director-eneral of EDA, well as nine other Permanent Representatives to the United Nations alongside students, faculty and staff of the Academy.

The discussion highlighted the crucial role of the United Nations as the pivotal centre of multilateralism as well as the organisation’s contributions to inclusive and sustainable development. It also focused on the importance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that provides a global roadmap for achieving greater pluralism.

In his address to the students, Muhammad-Bande said, "There is no way you can deal with the world’s problems, including terrorism and climate change, only through national solutions.

You require multilateralism and international cooperation. It can no longer be about one country only. Inclusion is key."

He added, "The Emirates Diplomatic academy combines critical elements, the most important of which is the fight for knowledge. I thank the Academy for providing this vital platform for discussion."

For his part, Zaki Nusseibeh said, "Today’s insightful discussion emphasised the imperative need for a more holistic and integrated approach to multilateralism in order to solve current global challenges. EDA is honoured to host such a distinguished personality to address this vital topic and elaborate on the fundamental role diplomats play in realising its objectives."

"Ultimately, effective multilateralism remains the best way to achieve shared prosperity and ensure no one is left behind," he added.

The discussion was part of EDA’s ongoing programme of events involving speakers from the UAE and abroad that provides an interactive platform for the Academy’s students and guests to examine issues in international affairs.