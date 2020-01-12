DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, welcomed Tijani Muhammad-Bande, United Nations General Assembly President, and his accompanying delegation during their visit to the Al Sanaa Pavilion at the Global Village, where the ministry’s Assistant Under-Secretaries and Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, were also present.

Tijani Muhammad-Bande was briefed about the products made by Emirati families participating in the pavilion, and learned about the plans and programmes aimed at supporting productive families in the UAE, in addition to the "Qelada" jewellery project and determination bracelets created by People of Determination under the supervision of the Ministry of Community Development.

Buhumaid emphasised the importance of exchanging visits and experiences between the UAE and various countries, as well as regional and international organisations.

Muhammad-Bande and his delegation lauded the quality and excellence of the products, as well as the participation of different members of the community, including senior Emiratis, People of Determination, and young individuals.

The Ministry of Community Development is participating in the Al Sanaa Pavilion at the Global Village 2019/2020 season for the 11th consecutive year, in line with the support of the management of the Global Village, the world's leading multicultural amusement park and the region's first family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment.

The Al Sanaa pavilion includes a variety of products, ranging from desserts, coffee with international flavours, spices, and natural honey, to consumable and competitive products such as handicrafts, dhukoon, perfumes, abayas, jalabias, children's clothes, accessories, decorated hospitality utensils and printed items.

The Al Sanaa pavilion is one of the sustainable projects of the Ministry of Community Development aimed at elevating the economic standards of Emirati productive families, diversifying their sources of income, and investing in their capabilities and talent to become owners of leading projects with innovative advanced visions to support the family economy and the national economy.