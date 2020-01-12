UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNGA President Learns About UAE's Inclusive Society Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

UNGA President learns about UAE's inclusive society initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, welcomed Tijani Muhammad-Bande, United Nations General Assembly President, and his accompanying delegation during their visit to the Al Sanaa Pavilion at the Global Village, where the ministry’s Assistant Under-Secretaries and Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, were also present.

Tijani Muhammad-Bande was briefed about the products made by Emirati families participating in the pavilion, and learned about the plans and programmes aimed at supporting productive families in the UAE, in addition to the "Qelada" jewellery project and determination bracelets created by People of Determination under the supervision of the Ministry of Community Development.

Buhumaid emphasised the importance of exchanging visits and experiences between the UAE and various countries, as well as regional and international organisations.

Muhammad-Bande and his delegation lauded the quality and excellence of the products, as well as the participation of different members of the community, including senior Emiratis, People of Determination, and young individuals.

The Ministry of Community Development is participating in the Al Sanaa Pavilion at the Global Village 2019/2020 season for the 11th consecutive year, in line with the support of the management of the Global Village, the world's leading multicultural amusement park and the region's first family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment.

The Al Sanaa pavilion includes a variety of products, ranging from desserts, coffee with international flavours, spices, and natural honey, to consumable and competitive products such as handicrafts, dhukoon, perfumes, abayas, jalabias, children's clothes, accessories, decorated hospitality utensils and printed items.

The Al Sanaa pavilion is one of the sustainable projects of the Ministry of Community Development aimed at elevating the economic standards of Emirati productive families, diversifying their sources of income, and investing in their capabilities and talent to become owners of leading projects with innovative advanced visions to support the family economy and the national economy.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations UAE Visit Global Village Young Sanaa Family From

Recent Stories

MoI Under-Secretary, Ambassador of Montenegro disc ..

6 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

21 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash, IPU President discuss joint cooperat ..

36 minutes ago

UNGA President addresses importance of multilatera ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler congratulates new Sultan of Oman

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.