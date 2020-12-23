UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNHCR, Air Arabia Launch Advocacy Campaign To Mark 70th Anniversary Of The Agency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:00 AM

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark 70th anniversary of the agency

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and Air Arabia, the MENA regionâ€™s leading low-cost carrier, launched an advocacy campaign to mark the agencyâ€™s 70th anniversary.

The campaign entails positioning UNHCRâ€™s artwork on one of Air Arabiaâ€™s aircrafts for three months, starting today.

In a ceremony attended by Nadia Jbour, Head of UNHCR office in the UAE, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia and other members of both organisations, the campaign was inaugurated at Air Arabia hanger in Sharjah, UAE.

"Since 1951, our mission has been to protect people forced to flee, providing humanitarian assistance and solutions to millions around the world. Today, we are more than 17,000 colleagues working in 135 countries around the world.

said Nadia Jbour. "We are very grateful to Air Arabia for their generous contribution to highlighting the plight of refugees and forcibly displaced people, at times where displacement has reached unprecedented levels and international solidarity is needed more than ever."

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia said: "UNHCRâ€™s mission is vital to the wellbeing of people and communities all over the world, and for 70 years, the UN Refugee Agency has been making a difference by safeguarding the rights of people who have been forced to flee. We aim through the advocacy campaign to mark the agencyâ€™s 70th anniversary to make a small contribution in highlighting the important role UNHCR continues to play in providing humanitarian assistance to millions around the world".

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Sharjah All Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends MoI Virtual 1st Forum for S ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Fatwa Council says itâ€™s permissible to use C ..

32 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

34 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

34 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation Around Iranian N ..

34 minutes ago

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.