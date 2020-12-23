UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark 70th anniversary of the agency

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and Air Arabia, the MENA regionâ€™s leading low-cost carrier, launched an advocacy campaign to mark the agencyâ€™s 70th anniversary.

The campaign entails positioning UNHCRâ€™s artwork on one of Air Arabiaâ€™s aircrafts for three months, starting today.

In a ceremony attended by Nadia Jbour, Head of UNHCR office in the UAE, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia and other members of both organisations, the campaign was inaugurated at Air Arabia hanger in Sharjah, UAE.

"Since 1951, our mission has been to protect people forced to flee, providing humanitarian assistance and solutions to millions around the world. Today, we are more than 17,000 colleagues working in 135 countries around the world.

said Nadia Jbour. "We are very grateful to Air Arabia for their generous contribution to highlighting the plight of refugees and forcibly displaced people, at times where displacement has reached unprecedented levels and international solidarity is needed more than ever."

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia said: "UNHCRâ€™s mission is vital to the wellbeing of people and communities all over the world, and for 70 years, the UN Refugee Agency has been making a difference by safeguarding the rights of people who have been forced to flee. We aim through the advocacy campaign to mark the agencyâ€™s 70th anniversary to make a small contribution in highlighting the important role UNHCR continues to play in providing humanitarian assistance to millions around the world".